Concordia Lutheran HS requiring students to pay fees for detention

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students at Concordia Lutheran High School will be paying their school a detention fee starting the 2017-2018 school year. The fees will range from $5 to $30.

According to Dean of Student Success Phillip Brockman this initiative is a way to get students to take more ownership of themselves. They’ve seen it implemented in schools across the country with positive success.

After a student’s fifth a.m. tardy to school, they will have to start paying the school. For the 6th and 7th tardies they pay $5 for each.

For the 8th and 9th tardies they are sent to Saturday school, where they pay $30 per session. The rate is $10 per hour, with Saturday school lasting 3 hours. Brockman said the $30 helps them cover the cost of student supervision.