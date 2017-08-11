A Fort Wayne man dies at popular motorcycle rally

STURGIS, S.D. (WANE) – The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said six crashes have turned deadly since the start of the famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. One of the victims was a Fort Wayne man.

The department said a 27-year-old Fort Wayne man died in a crash on Interstate 90 Tuesday evening. The motorcycle was going eastbound when the driver lost control. This happened seven miles east of Sturgis. The driver died, and was not wearing a helmet. Officials said his identity will be released Saturday.

This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will draw in 500,000 bikers. It’s a nine day event ending on Sunday.