Trump supporter funds Flake opponent in Arizona

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters has made a $300,000 donation to a super PAC for a primary opponent of Sen. Jeff Flake.

The Arizona Republican faces re-election next year and has been one of the biggest thorns in the president’s side. He has a book out blaming Trump for problems within the Republican Party.

Robert Mercer’s check marks the “first major gift” to the committee backing Senate candidate Kelli Ward, says Doug McKee, chairman of Kelli PAC. That group isn’t directly controlled by Ward and can accept donations of any size.

Mercer has helped fund Breitbart News, which vigorously supports Trump and was once led by the president’s top strategist, Steve Bannon. Mercer also gave $700,000 during Ward’s failed bid to unseat Sen. John McCain last year.

