TinCaps set franchise record for home runs in a season in 5-2 loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps broke a franchise record for home runs in a single season on Thursday night, but fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays), 5-2, in front of Parkview Field’s 19th sell-out crowd of the year.

Fort Wayne (30-16, 56-60) came into tonight’s contest one home run shy of the franchise record of 102 home runs in a season–set in 2014. It didn’t take long for the TinCaps to tie and break the mark as Tyler Selesky and Buddy Reed hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning to put Fort Wayne on top 2-0.

With two outs in the inning, Selesky drove a 3-1 fastball out to right field for his first home run of the year. On the very next pitch, Reed hammered a fastball to left-center field to break the record in the franchise’s 25th season.

The TinCaps carried their 2-0 lead into the eighth inning. That was when Bowling Green (29-17, 60-53) exploded for five runs (two earned)–capped off by a two-run double off Jim McDade (L) from Rene Pinto that scored Josh Lowe and Garrett Whitley.

Fort Wayne threatened in the bottom half of the eighth with singles from Jorge Ona and Hudson Potts . However, the home team went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base as the Hot Rods made highlight defensive play after highlight defensive play. Raimin Ramos tossed three scoreless innings of relief.

Despite the loss, the TinCaps received a great pitching performance from Reggie Lawson. The starter, who MLB.com ranks as San Diego’s No. 27 prospect, went five scoreless innings allowing only three hits. He struck out seven Bowling Green hitters without a walk.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak.

