Testimony ends after emotional day in Swift groping case

DENVER (AP) — Testimony has ended for the day in the groping case involving Taylor Swift.

The final testimony on Wednesday came from Frank Bell, Swift’s liaison with radio stations.

He said he asked the employer of David Mueller, a former disc jockey accused of grabbing Swift, to investigate the allegation involving a photo op before a 2013 concert.

He says he didn’t ask that Mueller be fired and instead requested “appropriate action be taken.”

Mueller has sued Swift and others, claiming she cost him his job. He is seeking up to $3 million in damages. Bell is a co-defendant.

Swift’s countersuit alleges sexual assault.

Bell is a longtime friend of Swift’s father, Scott Swift, who was in court watching the proceedings.

