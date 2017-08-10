Suspected car thief fatally shot, pedestrian hospitalized

DYER, Ind. (AP) — A suspected car thief was shot to death and a pedestrian has been hospitalized after a police chase that started in south suburban Chicago and ended in northwestern Indiana early Thursday, authorities said.

The suspect was fatally shot about 6 a.m. in the town of Dyer, Indiana, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of downtown Chicago, Lake County sheriff’s department spokesman Mark Back said.

Authorities haven’t released information about the person who died or the circumstances of the shooting, which is being investigated by Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police spokesman Capt. David Bursten said he has no additional details to release about the shooting.

The stolen car with broken windows on the passenger side can be seen in television footage just off a road in a suburban area a few blocks east of the Indiana-Illinois state line.

Illinois officers were chasing a suspected stolen car when that vehicle struck a pedestrian, said Robert Kowalski, the police chief of Sauk Village, Illinois. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital but Kowalski provided no details.

“It’s a shame because it was an innocent bystander just out for a morning walk,” Kowalski said. “The best time to walk around here is in the morning. It’s nice and quiet.”

Kowalski said officers from nearby Crete, Illinois, broke off the chase to help the pedestrian and Indiana police were notified by radio that the suspect’s car was heading east.

