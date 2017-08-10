Rollover crash snaps power pole, closes Coliseum Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash along Coliseum Boulevard has left several hundred without power and the busy thoroughfare closed.

Police and medics were called around 2:15 Thursday to Coliseum Boulevard between Vance Avenue and State Boulevard on a report of a crash there. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that a car veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole there.

The crash snapped the pole in half and brought down live wires. Emergency workers were concerned the live wires could charge the metal guardrail along the roadway.

Coliseum Boulevard was shut down in the area.

More than 400 customers in the area were left without power, according to Indiana Michigan Power.