Police: U-turn on toll road leads to crash, DUI arrest

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Ohio man had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit when he turned into the path of another vehicle on the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday according to Indiana State Police.

Michael Graeff, 48, of Akron, Ohio was headed east in LaGrange County when he made a U-turn and drove into the path of a westbound Ford F-450 at around 3:00 p.m.

When a trooper arrived on the scene he became suspicious that Graeff might be intoxicated. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment and taken to the LaGrange County Jail.

Neither Graeff or the other driver were injured in the crash.