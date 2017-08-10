Parks Department unveils riverfront sculpture

Related Coverage 5 national artists asked to design riverfront sculpture

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The “visual anchor” of Fort Wayne’s riverfront development has been decided.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department on Thursday chose Florida artist Linda Jackson’s sculpture Convergence – The Flow of Three Rivers to be erected in Promenade Park in June 2018.

The sculpture will offer flowing, fluid view as onlookers walk around it, with light and shadows expected to constantly change in the ambient light. Jackson said the piece will relate to “the rhythm of the water, the heartbeat of the three rivers, a crossroad, and a powerful unifying force.”

The completed sculpture will weigh 2,400 pounds and measure 19 feet high, 28 feet wide, and 28 feet deep.

“I’m honored to have been selected for such a prestigious project,” said Jackson, a 42-year veteran artist. “Convergence is an uplifting sculpture. I anticipate many hours of delight as I creat this unifying sculpture. And, I look forward to seeing the positive reactions from park visitors when the sculpture is installed next year.”

The sculpture was selected over four other submissions by a volunteer committee through Arts United. Committee chair Ruth Stone said Convergence stood out because it represented Fort Wayne.

“The sculptures were evaluated based on characteristics such as artistic and aesthetic quality, durability, sustainability, uniqueness, and its representation of diverse cultures and styles,” said Stone. “While all give of the submissions were excellent in their own way, Convergence stood out by truly embodying the original vision the committee had for an iconic sculpture to represent our city.”

The sculpture will be paid for from a Waterfield Foundation donation of $100,000 and a 50 percent match from the Lilly Endowment.