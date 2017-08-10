Ohio authorities exhume newborn’s body to ID through DNA

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio have exhumed the remains of a newborn girl found dead two decades ago in the hope that DNA comparisons will lead to her identity.

WNWO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uFyQ4J ) the exhumation occurred Tuesday at the Defiance County cemetery where the newborn’s body was found inside a dry cleaning bag in 1994. Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance buried the child beneath a marble and bronze marker identifying her as Baby Jane Doe.

Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel worked on the early investigation. He says detectives ran down hundreds of leads without success and hopes new DNA technology and help from the FBI will lead to Baby Jane Doe’s identity.

Engel says the child’s DNA will be compared with samples collected for a national database since her death.

Information from: WNWO-TV, http://www.nbc24.com

