Motorcyclist critically hurt in Dupont Rd. crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A motorcyclist was critically hurt Thursday night when he slammed into the back of a vehicle on Dupont Road near the I-69 interchange. Police said a portion of Dupont Road would remain closed until about 11:00 p.m. while crews cleaned up the mess and investigated.

When officers got to the 3200 block of E. Dupont Rd. just after 8:00, they found a man on the ground. Medics took him to a hospital in critical condition.

Initial reports indicate the motorcycle rider was headed west on Dupont at a high rate of speed. As he approached the interchange, he hit the back of a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was not hurt.