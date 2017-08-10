ISP: 2 arrested after kilo of cocaine found in truck

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people from Kansas City are behind bars on multiple drug-related charges, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, a state trooper was working on I-70 and observed a black vehicle traveling east near mile marker 36 with an improperly displayed registration, according to ISP. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and noticed several indicators of possible criminal activity. A statement by ISP didn’t disclose want the trooper observed in the vehicle.

During the stop, a K-9 officer was brought to the vehicle to conduct a “free air sniff.” ISP said the K-9 officer gave a positive indication for possible narcotics on the back passenger side of the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police found an approximate one kilogram package of suspected cocaine. ISP said the drugs have an estimated street value of $100,000.

ISP arrested two individuals on the following charges:

Alberto C. Analco, 27, Kansas City, MO Dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug

Ivan P. Mirares Roldan, 30, Kansas City, MO Dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug



Both men are being held in the Putnam County Jail.

The incident is under investigation.