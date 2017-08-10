Indiana woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) A Union City woman was killed Thursday morning after investigators said she ran a stop a stop sign and was struck by a pickup near the Indiana-Ohio state line.

Police and medics were called just before 8 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of the Ohio – Indiana State Line Road and Lowry Road near Fort Recovery, Ohio, on a report of a crash.

According to an investigation by the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Kylee Renee Wells of Union City, Indiana, was northbound on the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in a 2013 Buick Encore when she failed to yield at the stop sign at Lowry Road and was struck by a westbound 2007 Dodge truck driven by 27-year-old Ryan D. Siefring of Burkettsville, Ohio.

Wells was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Jay County, Indiana Coroner’s Office.

Siefring and his passenger, 51-year-old Leon A. Post of St. Henry, Ohio, were taken to a local hospital is unspecified injuries.