Indiana district to protect students’ vision during eclipse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana school district is taking steps to protect curious students from damaging their eyesight during this month’s total solar eclipse.

The eclipse that will sweep the nation on Aug. 21 will be visible in a 70-mile swath that will pass through western Kentucky, but the sun won’t be fully blotted out by the moon anywhere in Indiana.

The moon will block about 94 percent of the sun’s light in Terre Haute, where Vigo County School Corp. officials fear students could harm their eyesight by staring at the sun.

Superintendent Danny Tanoos tells the Tribune-Star elementary school students won’t be allowed outside during the day of the eclipse.

And middle and high school students will need signed permission slips and eclipse glasses to go outside to witness the spectacle.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.