Elkhart RV plant bringing 130 jobs to Ligonier

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – Ligonier is getting about 130 new jobs after an Elkhart-based RV plant is expanding.

“The boost in the economy, you can hardly fathom what it means to a small community,” said Mayor Patty Fisel. “It’s just an awesome opportunity for us.”

She says Forest River plans to be up and running in Ligonier’s industrial park by October 1. It’ll be located at 710 Gerber St.

They want to move to Ligonier because the location is near many highways and there’s a railroad that runs through town. These make transporting parts and materials easier.

The company also likes the employee pool that Ligonier and surrounding communities offer.

“They wanted to be in a community that they knew we were proactive and that we were pro-business and that they knew they could grow their business here.”

Although the Industrial Park has 460 unfilled jobs, Fisel doesn’t believe this should scare Forest River from creating more job opportunities in town. She believes Forest River’s wages should make it easy for them to fill their openings.

Starting wages will be $15 to $18 dollars an hour and workers can eventually earn up to $40 dollars an hour.

“So we hope that is an attraction to people who live in Ligonier that don’t work in Ligonier to come back to the job pool here,” Fisel said. “We’re hoping because we have a lot of smaller communities around us that it will also draw from that job pool.”

Fisel said the RV plant will also add diversity to their industrial park job opportunities.

She added that she wants to make sure employers like Forest River have a place to live when they get here. So, the city is currently annexing 126 acres of residential development.