CBS Thursday evening shows moved for Bears vs. Broncos game

WANE-TV will air an NFL game featuring the Chicago Bears versus the Denver Broncos at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, meaning regular primetime CBS programs won’t be seen at their regular time.

Instead those shows can be seen on the following days and times:

The Big Bang Theory – Saturday, August 12 at 11:35 p.m.

Kevin Can Wait – Sunday, August 13 at 12:05 a.m.

Big Brother – Friday, August 11 at 2:07 a.m.

Zoo – Saturday, August 12 at 2:07 a.m.

NewsChannel 15 Nightcast is scheduled to air as normal at 11 p.m. unless the game goes long. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air as normal at 11:35 p.m.