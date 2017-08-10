Brothers arrested, more than $30k in cash found after police tipped off to drug activity

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Two rural Angola brothers were arrested Thursday after police acted on a tip about possible drug activity at a residence in Steuben County.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, just after 10 a.m., officers went to a rural Pleasant Township home located on CR 300 N near SR 827. After making contact with the residents, the officers obtained a search warrant and they found drug related items and over $30,000 in cash.

Brothers Luke Parnell, 30, and Noah Parnell, 33, were taken into custody. Noah Parnell faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Luke Parnell faces charges of felony possession of a legend drug, felony dealing in marijuana and two misdemeanors. Both men posted bond and were released from jail.

The investigation is ongoing and the Angola Police Department along with the DEA were also involved.