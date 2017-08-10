Amber Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne toddler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Amber Alert has been issued after police said a Fort Wayne toddler was taken by her father.

Adayah Renee Bratton, 2, was last seen just after 2 a.m. Thursday at her home at 807 Grace Ave. Police said Adayah was likely abducted by her father, 46-year-old Channing Scott, and is in extreme danger in a red 2011 Hyundai Accent with Indiana license plate VKZ918.

Adayah is described as a 2-year-old old black girl, 2 feet, 6 inches tall and 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Scott is a black man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with black dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark red shirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white gym shoes.

Fort Wayne Police said in a news release that around 2 a.m. Thursday, Scott “forcibly” took Adayah after he used a toy scooter to smash a window of a van she was in and pulled her out. Scott is reportedly homeless and was last seen with 37-year-old David Cook, a 6 feet tall and 240 pound white man who is also homeless.

Police spokesman Michael Joyner said Scott is “possibly” still in the Fort Wayne area, but Cook has addresses in Marion.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Adayah is asked to call Fort Wayne Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.