2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Leo Lions

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – With a 7-3 record last fall the Lions made it ten straight winning seasons at Lions Field – and keeping up their winning ways is the goal in 2017.

Offensively, quarterback A.J. Restivo returns after throwing for 926 yards and 8 touchdowns last fall as a sophomore. He’ll have talented receiver/running back Trenton Bonner (588 rushing yards & 12 rushing TDs) back, as well as veteran receiver Jason Gause. As if that wasn’t enough, receiver Colton Grahovac has transferred from Concordia where he snagged 66 catches for 1,088 yards and 9 touchdowns last year as the Cadets won the 3A state title.

Running back Ja’Shawn Turner-Parks graduated and is now at Trine and will need to be replaced, as will former offensive line standouts Nick Zeisloft and Jordan Roberts.

Defensively, JT Wenglikowski is now at Marian University, but Isaak Berghoff and Max Minich will anchor the line. Linebacker Ty Castillon (72 tackles as a junior) will be counted on to lead in the middle, while Gause returns after picking off six passes last year in the secondary.

Leo and coach Jared Sauder open the season August 18 at South Bend Riley.