Young dog found with a bullet wound is on the road to recovery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every day Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control takes in animals turned in to the agency. It was business as usual earlier this week when Jeremiah was dropped off by someone who found him out in the county.

“When he came in, staff noticed he couldn’t open his mouth, and seemed to be in some pain when they tried to open his mouth when they were feeding him,” Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Spokesperson Holly Pasquinelli said.

When staff members looked closer they saw a wound on the side of his mouth.

“So more staff looked at it and they were able to determine there was something in there and it appeared to be a bullet inside of his jaw.,” Pasquinelli said.

Jeremiah had been roaming around for days after being shot. Pasquinelli said staff and veterinarians determined he was shot at close range. He had surgery on Tuesday.

“His jaw was shattered that’s why he couldn’t open it and was in a lot of pain,” Pasquinelli said. “So they were able to put in a bone plate.”

Jeremiah’s jaw is wired shut, and it will take at least 12 weeks to recover. That’s not the only thing that needs to be monitored.

“He’s really skinny as you can imagine because his jaw wasn’t able to move,” Pasquinelli said. “He hasn’t been able to eat. Now that he is here we give him a soup mixture, and he is able to eat that and put on weight.”

Pasquinelli said they don’t know the circumstances that led to the shooting. Since he was found in the county, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is not investigating because it’s out of their jurisdiction. We’ve asked the Allen County Sheriff’s Office if there is an open investigation, but have not received a response.

Jeremiah’s surgery and long term care is made possible because of FWACC’s Angel Fund. It’s based 100% on donations that go toward major surgeries or long term intensive care animals at the shelter may need. To donate click here.

The staff at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control will visit the idea of adoption once Jeremiah is fully recovered which will take at least three months.