Stolen Virgin Mary statue recovered, returned

ROME CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A stolen Virgin Mary statue from the Mother of Mercer Center has been found and returned.

The center issued a statement Wednesday night that said an anonymous tip led investigators to the statue.The statue was found Tuesday night.

Sheri McBride, executive director of the center, said money raised through a GoFundMe campaign will be used to upgrade security around the “Our Lady of Grace” statue.

“Our Lady, Mother of Mercy Center is eternally grateful for all the hard work of the Rome City Town Marshall and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department in the relentless pursuit of our statue,” McBride said. “We are relieved that it has been found in pristine condition and we look forward to returning it to its proper place.”

The Rome City Town Marshal helped recover the statue and return it to the center, however police have not caught the person or persons responsible for taking it. The statue was believed to have been stolen sometime between Aug. 2 and 3.

Any leftover money following security upgrades will be used to purchase a statue of Saint Joseph, the center said.

The investigation by Rome City and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department continues. Anyone with information on who might have taken the statue is asked to call police.