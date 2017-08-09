SACS seeks input on building upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Southwest Allen County Schools district is seeking public input on how best to make improvements to its buildings.

Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Philip G. Downs and Business Manager Jim Coplen announced Wednesday the district will hold a series of community dialogues to collect input about what the community would like to see “for the next 20-30 years in Southwest Allen County School’s infrastructure, maintenance and capital projects/improvement plans.”

Downs said the community is growing, and the district will need to grow with it.

“Public input is critically important to the ongoing success of SACS,” said Downs. “We are a growing district at a point that our facilities’ needs are large enough that our community needs to have say how we move forward.”

The public meetings will focus on the general scope of the work that will be required within the district. Discussions about financing will also be held.

Meetings will be held:

Monday, August 21 at 7 p.m. at Whispering Meadows Elementary School (415 Mission Hill Drive)

Wednesday, August 23 at 7 p.m. at Lafayette Meadows Elementary School (11420 Ernst Road)

Thursday, August 24 at 7 p.m. at Homestead High School (4310 Homestead Road)

Sunday, August 27 at 2 p.m. at Deer Ridge Elementary School (1515 S. Scott Road)

Monday, August 28 at 7 p.m. at Covington Elementary School (2430 W. Hamilton Road, South)