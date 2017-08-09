Proceedings end for day in Swift groping case

DENVER (AP) — Proceedings have ended for the day at a civil trial involving a groping claim by Taylor Swift against a former Denver disc jockey.

The adjournment Tuesday came after David Mueller spent much of the day testifying that Swift had falsely accused him of groping her, prompting his firing.

Swift’s lawyer, Douglas Baldridge, got Mueller to concede that various supervisors with KYGO and its parent firm had discussed the possibility of letting him go even before the encounter with Swift at a pre-concert photo opportunity in 2013 in Denver.

In addition, Mueller couldn’t say why he didn’t tell a boss investigating the incident that his direct supervisor allegedly bragged about grabbing Swift that same night — something Mueller testified to earlier in the day.

Mueller also testified that he felt “invisible” after concluding that Swift wasn’t paying him professional respect during the one-minute meeting backstage.

Instead, he said, Swift seemed to be paying attention to his girlfriend.

The trial will resume Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.