Police: ‘Suspicious device’ at school was fireworks

MILFORD, Ind. (WANE) A “suspicious device” found at a Kosciusko County school Tuesday turned out to be dud fireworks.

Milford Police were called Tuesday to Milford School to investigate a “suspicious device” that was found on school property. Investigating officers arrived and found what turned out to be a firework device that had failed, according to a police report.

Police said the fireworks were meant to cause damage to property, the report said.

The school was not locked down during the investigation, school officials said. Milford School doesn’t resume classes until August 17.

Investigators do not have any suspects in the incident. Police asked that anyone who has seen any suspicious activity at Milford School between Sunday and Monday to contact the Milford Police Department at (574) 658-4941.