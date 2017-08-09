Parents of Indiana 15-year-old killed by police file lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The parents of a black teenager who was fatally shot by Indianapolis police after an alleged carjacking are suing the city and several police officers.

The federal lawsuit was filed Monday in Indianapolis on behalf of 15-year-old Andre Green’s parents and his estate. It contends officers violated Green’s rights when they shot him as they pursued a stolen car he was driving in August 2015.

The suit contends officers misjudged the situation as the pursuit reached a cul-de-sac and that they weren’t “threatened with death” or serious injury when they shot Green.

Police have said two white officers and a black officer shot Green because they feared for their lives as the car accelerated toward them.

The Indianapolis city attorney’s office did not immediately return a message Tuesday seeking comment.

