Ohio auditor urges ECOT to recoup $14M from private firms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state auditor says nearly a quarter of the $60 million that Ohio’s largest online charter school has been ordered to repay taxpayers justifiably could be recouped from three private companies paid a percentage of the school’s revenues.

Republican Dave Yost warned the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow on Wednesday that it could face repercussions if it doesn’t seek reimbursement of nearly $14 million from its software vendor, management company and sponsor.

ECOT has challenged in court Ohio’s determination that enrollment was 60 percent lower than reported. Yost says when charter schools are over-funded, vendors compensated on a percentage basis also are overpaid.

Yost sent letters to all Ohio charter schools Tuesday seeking documentation that any vendor overpayments have been recouped or are set to be returned on a payment plan.

