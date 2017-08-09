Officer hit by fleeing car outside Indianapolis hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say an officer was hit and injured by a car before he fired at least one shot at the fleeing vehicle outside an Indianapolis hospital.

Indianapolis police say the off-duty Southport officer was working security at IU Health Methodist Hospital when he spotted a robbery suspect in the parking lot about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Indianapolis police spokesman Officer Jim Gillespie says the officer was trying to stop the car when it struck him, causing leg and hip injuries. Gillespie says the car fled from the hospital just north of the city’s downtown. The car was soon located and two men arrested.

The confrontation comes 13 days after another officer from the small Southport department, Lt. Aaron Allan, was fatally shot while helping a motorist after a car crash.

