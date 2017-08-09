New stamp to honor longtime Notre Dame president Hesburgh

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Longtime University of Notre Dame President Rev. Theodore Hesburgh is being honored with a postage stamp bearing his likeness.

The university says a public celebration of the stamp’s release is set for Sept. 1 in the Purcell Pavilion basketball arena. Speakers are to include former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who is a Notre Dame graduate, and Postmaster General Megan Brennan.

The new stamp features an image of Hesburgh with the iconic golden dome of Notre Dame’s Main Building in the background.

Hesburgh was Notre Dame’s president 1952 until 1987, during which time the school admitted its first undergraduate female students, and was a civil rights advocate. He was 97 years old when he died in 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.