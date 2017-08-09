New Haven grad V.J. Beachem signs with Lakers

LOS ANGELES (WANE) – Former New Haven star and Notre Dame graduate V.J. Beachem is heading west.

The 6-foot-8 swingman has signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The deal earns Beachem a spot in training camp with the Lakers. He could be a candidate to earn the second of two two-way contracts the Lakers have to offer.

Following his senior season at Notre Dame Beachem went unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft, but immediately signed with Minnesota. He played for the Timberwolves during the Vegas Summer League.