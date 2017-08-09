“Mr. Mad Ant” Ron Howard joins team’s front office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are pleased to announce the hiring of former Mad Ant player Ron Howard. Howard will assume the Community Development Manager’s role with the team.

Howard had a storied playing career for the team spanning 2007-2014. He retired as the then D-League all-time leading scorer. He was twice named the Jason Collier Sportsman of the Year and helped the Mad Ants claim their only D-League championship in the 2013-2014 season. Howard had his #19 retired this past season and is the only player to have a banner hanging from the rafters at the Coliseum.

“We are blessed to have Ron join the front office” said team president Tim Bawmann. “Ron and his family have made Fort Wayne home and he has become an inspirational part of this wonderful community. He’s already been an unofficial ambassador for the franchise and this appointment makes it official. I couldn’t be more excited to add Ron to our team” said Bawmann.

Howard will assist the Mad Ants in widening their involvement in the community through various initiatives. His front-office career begins immediately.

In conjunction with his position with the Mad Ants, Howard will continue in his role at Lutheran Health Network and OPS helping young athletes improve in all facets of all sports.