Latest death marks 9th this year along I-70 span in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A ninth person has died this year in a crash along a stretch of western Indiana highway that saw only one fatal crash last year.

The Tribune Star reports that 25-year-old Kaylie Real of Missouri died at the Terre Haute Regional Hospital on Sunday.

An Indiana State Police report says Real failed to reduce speed while merging near a construction zone on Interstate 70 and crashed into a tractor-trailer. The other driver wasn’t injured.

The accident was the year’s fifth fatal crash along a 60-mile portion of I-70 between Illinois and Hendricks County, Indiana.

Police say most of the accidents have occurred near construction zones and involved drivers failing to reduce speed.

State troopers and Terre Haute police have increased patrols on the interstate.

