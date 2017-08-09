Construction zone flagman struck by vehicle

MILFORD, Ind. (WANE) A flagman working to alert drivers of a construction zone was struck by a vehicle late morning Wednesday.

Police and medics were called just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of North S.R. 15 and Waubee Lake Road on a report that a car had struck a pedestrian there. Crews arrived to find a man down with leg injuries.

Investigators said a Blue 2015 Chevy Colorado pickup driven by 61-year-old William Baxter of North Manchester attempted to turn onto Waubee Lake Road when he noticed the road was closed for resurfacing. Baxster reportedly noticed a road closure sign and a Kosciusko County Highway truck that was blocking the westbound lane but did not see flagman Matt Oler.

The Chevy struck the 54-year-old Oler of Warsaw and drove over his legs, a report said.

Oler was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear if the driver was cited.

The Milford Police Department urged drivers to maintain extra vigilance when entering any construction zones and always be prepared to stop.