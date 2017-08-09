2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Norwell Knights

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Josh Gerber’s first year at the helm of the Norwell program did not go as planned, but year two has plenty of promise down at The Courtyard.

While all-state offensive lineman Curtis Blackwell has graduated and is now playing at Ball State, the Knights do return four offensive linemen with starting experience. They’ll be blocking for running back Carson Ringger (470 yards, 3 TDs) while Christian Bohata (18 receptions, 237 yards, 2 TDs) will lead the receiving corp. Joe Taylor is expected to be Norwell’s quarterback as well.

Defensively, linebacker Colin Schwartz (Defiance) is off to college, but Garrison Brege at cornerback and linebacker Landon Geiger will be expected to play bigger roles in 2017.

The Knights went 0-10 last year and open this season August 18 at home against Eastbrook.