2017 Highlight Zone Preview: DeKalb Barons

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Few will remember DeKalb’s 3-5 mark last year. Everyone will remember the tragic loss of two of their players.

Derek Padilla and Lucas Oberkiser died in a crash crash on County Road 40 last year midway through the season.

Although the team itself is improving, wins aren’t necessarily a priority this year for the Barons. The wreck put things into perspective and it’s motivated them this offseason. This year they hope to honor their former teammates the best way they know how, by working hard and competing in the tough Northeast 8.

Head coach Pete Kempf has begun to slow change of a culture around a program that won just two games over a four year stretch prior to him taking over.

It’s a new start for DeKalb as they continue to have to prove they belong. The Barons open the season again Angola at home at 7 P.M.