Wabash County child molestation investigation leads to two arrests

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) A Virginia man and a Wabash County woman both face charges related to a child molesting investigation involving a young girl.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, a detective began an investigation after being notified by the Wabash County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that a girl had possibly been molested.

The detective determined that the girl, who was 11-years-old at the time, had been molested in late March to early April of 2014 at a residence in Wabash.

Matthew Butz, 22, had allegedly committed sexual acts on the girl at a residence in Wabash and Jessica Jefferies, 34, had witnessed the molestation and had failed to stop it.

Police arrested Jefferies Friday, while Butz, who had previously lived in Wabash, was arrested Tuesday in Virginia.

Butz faces two felony counts of child molestation while Jefferies faces a felony charge of aiding child molestation.