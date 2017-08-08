Tropical Storm Franklin dumps rain across Mexico’s Yucatan



MEXICO CITY (AP) — A weakened Tropical Storm Franklin chugged across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday, dumping heavy rain after coming ashore on the Caribbean coast.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm’s center was 60 miles (100 kilometers) east-southeast of Campeche and moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph) Tuesday morning after making landfall overnight.

Franklin’s maximum sustained winds had decreased to 45 mph (75 kph), but it was expected to strengthen again Wednesday as it crossed the bay of Campeche.

Three to six inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain were forecast across the Yucatan, with localized amounts of up to 12 inches (35 centimeters). Franklin was expected to make landfall again Thursday, threatening flash floods and mudslides in mountainous central Mexico.

A tropical storm warning was posted for the Mexican coast from Rio Lagartos to Sabancuy and from Veracruz to Rio Panuco. Tropical storm-force winds extended up to 140 miles (220 kilometers) from the center.

