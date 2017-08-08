Report: Man takes woman’s purse from cart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a theft at a local Walmart store.

Around 12:30 p.m. on July 22, a woman called police and said as she was putting her groceries in her car outside the Coldwater Road Walmart store, a man in his 20s get out of a black truck and took her purse from the cart. The man then ran back to the truck and sped off behind the Hobby Lobby store across the lot, according to a police report.

The suspects then reportedly took the victim’s purse and used her credit cards to buy items at a local retail store, police said.

Anyone who recognizes one or both of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).