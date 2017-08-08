Man whose murder conviction was overturned gets 75 years

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man whose conviction in his girlfriend’s killing was overturned has been sentenced to 75 years in prison after being convicted again in her slaying.

A Henry County judge sentenced 39-year-old Andrew W. McWhorter last Friday following his June conviction of voluntary manslaughter in Amanda Leanne Deweese’s December 2005 killing.

The Star Press reports that the 24-year-old Middleton woman was killed by a shotgun blast to the head in a Sulphur Springs house where McWhorter lived with his grandmother. McWhorter maintained the shooting was accidental.

McWhorter was also convicted in August 2006 of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 75 years. But the Indiana Court of Appeal overturned his conviction in 2012, finding that his defense attorney in his first trial should have objected to a jury instruction.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.