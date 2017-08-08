Man arrested for multiple business thefts in Ohio

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) Police in Mercer County, Ohio have arrested a man they believe is responsible for numerous thefts from businesses in the area.

Frederick Hale Jr. is being held in the Mercer County Jail on $100,000 bond following his arrest on August 2, according to a news release from the Celina Police Department.

Police began their investigation on July 24 following a theft from a Walmart. Detectives were able to establish suspects who may have also pulled off thefts from other businesses in the region.

On August 2, officers pulled over Hale and were quickly able to connect him to a theft that had just taken place at the Celina Menards. They also found tools believed to have been used in various thefts as well as some stolen items.

Hale was taken to the Celina Police Department where he was interviewed along with a witness and detectives were able to tie him to multiple thefts. That information was passed along to the Minster Police Department, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office used the information to obtain search warrants where they recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

Hale is facing a felony theft charge, but could face other charges from Celina and other jurisdictions pending a review by the Mercer County Prosecutor.

The investigation is ongoing and the Celina Police Department asks anyone with information related to the case to call (419) 586-2343.