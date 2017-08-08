Man admits to role in killing of unintended target

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man admitted Tuesday to playing a role in the gang-related shooting death of a 55-year-old man in September.

During a hearing inside Allen Superior Court Tuesday morning, Trevon N. Sullivan pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of Assisting a Criminal. Through a plea deal with county prosecutors, an additional charge of Aiding in a Murder filed against Sullivan will be dropped.

Sullivan and Kahmarri Spencer were each arrested and charged the death of Robert J. Moore, found shot to death just after 11 p.m. September 20, 2016, on the front porch of a home at 4131 Avondale Drive.

Two days later, Fort Wayne Police Department Gang Unit officers pulled over a vehicle. Inside, officers found a handgun, then a handgun magazine on Spencer that ballistics testing showed matched shell casings found where Moore had been shot.

In an interview with police, Spencer said he and another person began shooting at the group Moore was with because they thought they were rival gang members, an affidavit detailed. Spencer told police that shortly after the shooting, they learned the person who was killed was not their intended target, according to the affidavit.

Spencer pleaded guilty Friday to Aiding in an Aggravated Battery.

Sullivan will be sentenced November 3.