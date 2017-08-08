Indiana urges drivers to plan ahead for eclipse congestion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is urging motorists to plan for traffic congestion in southern Indiana before and after the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

INDOT says Interstate 69, U.S. 41, and U.S. 231 are expected to experience higher southbound traffic with caravans of motorists headed for western Kentucky where the moon’s full eclipse of the sun can be viewed within a 70-mile-wide swath. After the eclipse, heavy northbound traffic is expected on the same highways.

INDOT also forecasts heavy I-65 traffic heading to and from total eclipse vantage points from Bowling Green, Kentucky, southward.

The agency says a 99 percent partial eclipse will include Evansville, and Jeffersonville will see a 96 percent eclipse.

