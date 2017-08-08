Hundreds of greyhounds heading to N. Indiana need foster homes

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – They’ve spent their whole life racing. Now they’re looking for a comfy couch to retire on. Hundreds of greyhounds will make their way to Northern Indiana. A local rescue agreed to take them in once an Alabama racing track closes.

Duffy is a three year old greyhound, but he hasn’t spent the last three years as a loving pet.

“They don’t know how to be a dog,” American Greyhound Vice President Sarah Gasienica said. “They’ve spend their whole life running at the track.”

Duffy came from the Mobile Greyhound Park, a racing track in Mobile, Alabama. He’s three weeks into retirement, and hundreds of his fellow racing dogs will see retirement soon when the track closes later this month.

“Four-hundred greyhounds are looking to be re-homed throughout the United States,” Gasienica said.

The rescue organization American Greyhound in Northern Indiana is set to take in a lot of those dogs like Duffy who is being fostered right now by the organization’s vice president. They need more foster parents to do the same.

“We provide you with a dog and a crate and all the medical care,” Gasienica said. “You open up your home to provide some kibble and all the love you can possibly muster.”

A foster parent will care for the dog until the dog can be adopted into a forever home. Sometimes that takes months or just a few weeks. Duffy is up for adoption right now.

“Duffy is a little bit more fun,” Gasienica said. “He wants to go on walks, we wants to go on care rides. He wants to go out and see the world.”

To apply to foster or adopt a greyhound click here.