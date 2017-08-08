Hacker posts ‘Game of Thrones’ files, other stolen HBO docs

NEW YORK (AP) — An individual using the name “Mr. Smith” posted a fresh cache of stolen HBO files, including some apparently related to the show “Game of Thrones,” online Monday, part of what the purported hacker has claimed is a much larger trove of stolen HBO material.

The dump includes scripts from five “Game of Thrones” episodes, including one upcoming episode, and a month’s worth of email from the account of an HBO programming executive.

HBO, which previously acknowledged the theft of “proprietary information,” says it’s continuing to investigate and is working with police and cybersecurity experts.

This is the second data dump from the purported hacker. So far the HBO leaks have been limited, falling well short of the chaos inflicted on Sony in 2014, when hackers unearthed reams of embarrassing emails.

