Girl, 11, critically injured by train in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl has been hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a freight train on the west side of Indianapolis.

Wayne Township Fire Department Capt. Mike Pruitt says first responders found the girl on the tracks, but it wasn’t immediately known why she was there. Her name hasn’t been released.

A CSX railroad spokesman says one of its trains was traveling from the Avon Yard in Indianapolis to Cincinnati when it struck the child behind Garden City Elementary School about 2:50 p.m. Monday. He says CSX representatives are on site to assist local authorities with their investigation.

