Related Coverage Gangsters Grille still on market after auction

HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) Gangsters Grille and Tavern in Hudson is still on the market after an auction Monday night.

More than a dozen people attended the auction for the restaurant at 302 N. Main St., but the high bid failed to meet the reserve.

Gangsters Grille is the former location of Farmers State Bank, which was robbed April 13, 1933 by the members of the John Dillinger gang while Dillinger himself was jailed. The original safe from the bank remains inside the present day restaurant.

Gangsters Grille owner Donna McClintock will maintain ownership and continue to market it for sale.