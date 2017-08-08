First News Back to School: East Allen County Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 2017-2018 school year officially kicked off for East Allen County Schools students Tuesday.

About 9,500 students and more than 500 teachers spend their time in 16 schools in eastern Allen County.

The biggest headline going into a new year was the introduction of new superintendent, Marilyn Hissong.

She is replacing Dr .Kenneth Folks, who retired from the position. Folks was later introduced as Chief of Governmental Affairs for the Indiana Department of Education.

Hissong and EACS Transportation Director Dave Myers joined NewsChannel 15’s Chris Darby for live interviews on First News before the first bell rang.

