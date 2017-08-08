Bellmont’s Montgomery leads club team to 3rd place finish at PGF Nationals

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California (WANE) – Most call it summer break. Macy Montgomery calls it softball season.

The Bellmont sophomore-to-be went 4-0 with a save for the Indiana Magic Gold in the PGF Nationals against some of the top 14u players in the country. Her team finished in 3rd place.

Montgomery recorded 31 strikeouts in 23 innings of work during the weekend tournament. She beat the Texas Blaze, Oklahoma GameTime Stars, SoCal A’s and Tampa Mustangs.

During her freshman year, Montgomery led the Squaws to the semi-state semifinals. She won 15 games and struck out 225 batters in just 112.1 innings. Her ERA was 0.44.

Mia Dittoe – daughter of Bishop Dwenger’s Chris Dittoe – and Northfield’s Addi Baker were also on the team.