Auburn riders set off on multi-state scholarship ride

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A multi-state motorcycle ride to raise awareness about the American Legion Legacy Scholarship pulled out Tuesday.

Five American Legion Riders from Auburn Post #97 set off Tuesday on a more-than 900 mile trip to Fort Dodge, Kansas for the start of the 12th Annual American Legion Legacy Run. The Legacy Run is a 1,300 mile, six-day multistate motorcycle ride to raise awareness about The American Legion Legacy Scholarship and the important work Legionnaires are doing in local communities across the country.

Since it began in 2002, more than $12 million has been raised for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship.