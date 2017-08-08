Angola woman dead in head-on collision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 33-year-old Angola woman was killed after police say she was driving a vehicle involved in a head-on crash.

Preliminary investigation by Trooper James Stevens shows he was attempting to stop a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Ebonie Geddes on Saturday around midnight. The report states that she ran the light at Old U.S. 27 and State Road 120.

Her car then went left of center and collided head-on with a black 2008 Chevrolet Blazer that was traveling southbound on Old US 27.

Geddes was pronounced deceased at the scene by blunt force trauma. The driver of the Chevrolet, Haley Bracewell, age 17, and front seat passenger, Eric Bracewell, age 45, both of Kent City, MI, were transported to Parkview Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

NewsChannel 15 reached out to police to find out why they think she did not stop for the officer in the first place. We have not heard back.

The initial report says toxicology results are pending. Trooper Stevens was assisted by Angola Police Department, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Police Department, and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.