2017 Highlight Zone Preview: New Haven Bulldogs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An 11-1 record, a sectional title, and a Northeast 8 conference championship. That’s what the 2017 New Haven Bulldogs will try to live up to, as the 2016 Bulldog squad was one of the most-accomplished squads in program history.

Graduation claimed all-state running back and WANE-TV Fab 15 selection Nishawn Jones (Trine), all-time leading passer Keshawn Moore (Lawrence Tech), and all-state safety Ivan Upshaw (Marian) among many others.

Senior Bryan Sexton inherits the starting quarterback job, but he has plenty of talent around him. Receivers Kentrel Thomas (41 catches, 661 yards, 5 TDs), James Gardner (33/495/6), and Austin Myers return, while seniors Luke Watson and Geoffrey Johnson will be counted on to lead in the trenches.

Defensively, Jaxson Savieo and Jonyvan Johnson will be asked to lead from their linebacker slots, while Northrop transfer Antwone Washington, Jr. (7 TFL, 2 sacks) will use his 6-foot-3, 250-pound frame to lead the way up front. The Bulldogs return just three defensive starters.

New Haven opens the season August 18 at home against Heritage. The Bulldogs scrimmage at Angola this Friday.